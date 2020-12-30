AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $494,000 Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,940 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alarm.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $100.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $103.52.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,126,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,505. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

