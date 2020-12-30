AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of RCI Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 87.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 49.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 124.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 29.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RICK. Zacks Investment Research cut RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti raised their price target on RCI Hospitality from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

RICK opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $360.63 million, a PE ratio of -125.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

