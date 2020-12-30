AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,044 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,710 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,837,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,616,000 after buying an additional 710,708 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,728,000 after buying an additional 180,917 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 921,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,086,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $172,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,322,902.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,469 shares of company stock worth $6,334,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.43. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.24.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

