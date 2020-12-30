AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 243,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

