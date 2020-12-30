Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Shares Down 10.5%

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) shares fell 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.70. 1,221,471 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 876,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Several brokerages have commented on AQST. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $180.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.