Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 2,308,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,557,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

ABUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $315.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.27.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $10,431,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 831,118 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

