Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 2,308,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,557,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

ABUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $315.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.27.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $10,431,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 831,118 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit