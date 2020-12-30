Arcblock (ABT) Price Tops $0.0663 on Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0663 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00040978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00288802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026649 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

