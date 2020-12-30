Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $71.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

ARCT stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. 152,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.49. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.61% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $428,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,656,693. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,232 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 761,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 727,354 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,072,000 after acquiring an additional 577,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,392,000 after acquiring an additional 537,963 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

