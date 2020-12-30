Arepacoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $57,200.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,114,987 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.