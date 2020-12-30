Argentum (ARG) Price Reaches $0.0002

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Argentum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a market cap of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

