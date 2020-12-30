Arionum Price Down 16% Over Last Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 16% against the dollar. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $92,269.02 and approximately $28.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,958.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $742.20 or 0.02563002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.63 or 0.00437287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.95 or 0.01218825 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00545112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00220095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Arionum

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.