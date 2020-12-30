ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 48,791 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,370% compared to the average volume of 3,319 call options.

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.64. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $108.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,791,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 76,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Paul John Balson lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000.

