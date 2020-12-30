ArtByte (ABY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the US dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00436069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

