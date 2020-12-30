ArtByte (ABY) Price Hits $0.0000

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00446110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

