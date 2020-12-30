Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) rose 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 2,748,928 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 868,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The company has a market cap of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

