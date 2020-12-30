Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

AJG opened at $121.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.38. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,213.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,773,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288,536 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,325,000 after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

