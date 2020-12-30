Arvest Bank Trust Division Buys 216,300 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 216,300 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.