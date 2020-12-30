Aryacoin (AYA) Price Tops $0.0370 on Major Exchanges

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and $305,172.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Aryacoin

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.