Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $32.51.

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 794,505 shares of company stock worth $22,148,009 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at $4,010,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at $4,436,000.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

