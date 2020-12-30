Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.75

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:ACND)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on businesses in interactive entertainment, film/television, music, comics, board games, books, esports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, enabling services and technologies.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit