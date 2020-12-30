Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.75

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:ACND)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on businesses in interactive entertainment, film/television, music, comics, board games, books, esports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, enabling services and technologies.

