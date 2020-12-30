ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $94.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

ASGN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASGN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

ASGN traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $83.12. 127,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,583. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average is $71.68. ASGN has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.41 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 21,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,698,731.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,703.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 56,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $4,643,909.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ASGN during the third quarter valued at $1,695,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,540,000 after buying an additional 101,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ASGN by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

