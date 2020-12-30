Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $193.73

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $193.73 and last traded at $190.00, with a volume of 4750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.99.

ASHTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.71.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

