Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) CFO Frank J. Cotroneo Sells 7,415 Shares of Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ASPU opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $262.92 million, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.85. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 8,739.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,857,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,203,086 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 658,033 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,178,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,187,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 554,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 224,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

ASPU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

