Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATRA. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.78.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $161,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,471.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Analyst Recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

