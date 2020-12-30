ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Stock Price Up 51.4%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s share price rose 51.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 205,867,422 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14,994% from the average daily volume of 1,363,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.

ATIF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATIF)

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. The company was formerly known as Asia Times Holdings Limited and changed its name to ATIF Holdings Limited in March 2019.

