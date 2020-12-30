Atlantic Avenue Acquisition (NYSE:ASAQ) Trading 0.5% Higher

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 62,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 103,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:ASAQ)

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was founded in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.