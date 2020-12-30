Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $611.00

Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 611 ($7.98) and last traded at GBX 609.80 ($7.97), with a volume of 259263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 605 ($7.90).

AUTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 512.07 ($6.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 565.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 557.05.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

