Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 112.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AUTL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $8.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $467.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.80. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. Analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

