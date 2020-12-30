Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 112.53% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AUTL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.
NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $8.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $467.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.80. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.
