Avalanche 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.93 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Avalanche has a market cap of $222.40 million and $16.93 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00009926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00024671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00129352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00572283 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00155875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00301688 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00050229 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Buying and Selling Avalanche

Avalanche can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

