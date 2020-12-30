Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (CVE:XX) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (CVE:XX) was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Saturday, November 28th.

Get Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.73. The stock has a market cap of C$30.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.97.

Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (CVE:XX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) Company Profile (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.