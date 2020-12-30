Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Insider Philip Marshall Acquires 2,175 Shares

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) insider Philip Marshall bought 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £5,698.50 ($7,445.13).

Shares of AVST stock opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Wednesday. Avast Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 492.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 524.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 539.85 ($7.05).

About Avast Plc (AVST.L)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Plc (AVST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast Plc (AVST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit