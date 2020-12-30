Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Insider Philip Marshall Acquires 2,175 Shares

Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) insider Philip Marshall bought 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £5,698.50 ($7,445.13).

Shares of AVST stock opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Wednesday. Avast Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 492.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 524.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48.

Get Avast Plc (AVST.L) alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 539.85 ($7.05).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Plc (AVST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast Plc (AVST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.