Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVID shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avid Technology by 36.7% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5,391.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after buying an additional 2,882,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $602.11 million, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

