Axis DeFi (AXIS) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $632,595.77 and approximately $87,995.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Axis DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00040739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00283025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00026416 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

