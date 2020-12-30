Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C reduced its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 44.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 776,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,603 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies were worth $39,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,219,000 after buying an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,883,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,121,000 after buying an additional 174,257 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,271,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after acquiring an additional 333,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 380.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,230,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after purchasing an additional 974,982 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Shares of AXNX traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.89. 346,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,605. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The company had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,389,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,424. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

