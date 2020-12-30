Beaxy Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Beaxy token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $1,289.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00038242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00273936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014713 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00024592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.50 or 0.01961272 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.