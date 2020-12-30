Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $39,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $81,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $61,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,273.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,076 shares of company stock valued at $249,997 and have sold 89,200 shares valued at $1,290,557. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NYSE:BZH opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $487.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.32. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $686.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

