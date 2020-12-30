Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

BDC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Belden has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $475.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at $638,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,498,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,884,000 after buying an additional 342,387 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,632,000 after buying an additional 223,154 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 528.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 163,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after buying an additional 134,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

