Belo Sun Mining Corp (BSX.TO) (TSE:BSX) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (BSX.TO) (TSE:BSX) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.01. Approximately 68,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 383,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (BSX.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (BSX.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Belo Sun Mining Corp (BSX.TO) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.35. The company has a market cap of C$441.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.83.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project is the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, 63 exploration permits extension submitted, and 3 applications covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Corp (BSX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining Corp (BSX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.