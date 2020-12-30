BiblePay Price Up 23.4% Over Last Week (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $230,768.25 and approximately $8,617.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange, C-CEX and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, BiblePay has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

BiblePay Profile

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay.

BiblePay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, C-CEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

