BidaskClub Downgrades Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Buy

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

ARCT stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 3.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 114.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,656,693. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

