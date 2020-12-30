BidaskClub Downgrades Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) to Buy

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $572.38 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.