BidaskClub Downgrades Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) to Buy

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
DFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $572.38 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41.
In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.