BidaskClub Downgrades Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $186.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.02. Seagen has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.60, for a total value of $812,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,792 shares of company stock valued at $35,206,215 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 24.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Seagen during the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Seagen during the second quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Seagen by 5.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Analyst Recommendations for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

