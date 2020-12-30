BidaskClub Downgrades SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Buy

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $80.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

