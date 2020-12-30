BidaskClub Lowers Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Buy

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.82.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $233.15 on Monday. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $250.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of -161.91, a P/E/G ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 5.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,859,000 after purchasing an additional 321,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,579 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Atlassian by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,660,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,662,000 after purchasing an additional 257,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Atlassian by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,186,000 after purchasing an additional 681,744 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 238.0% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,281 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.