BidaskClub Lowers Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) to Sell

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CXO. Stephens downgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James downgraded Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

CXO stock opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Concho Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $637,877,000 after buying an additional 58,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,153,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $536,232,000 after acquiring an additional 450,526 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,029 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,608,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,753,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,377,000 after purchasing an additional 130,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

