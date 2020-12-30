BidaskClub Lowers Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to Hold

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OII. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.51.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $794.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $439.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 165.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,450 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 84.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 550,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 252,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

