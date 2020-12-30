BidaskClub Upgrades Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) to “Buy”

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $219,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $891,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,104 shares of company stock worth $2,255,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 533.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

