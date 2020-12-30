BidaskClub Upgrades G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to “Buy”

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GIII. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

GIII opened at $22.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.73. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

