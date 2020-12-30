Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYLOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Peel Hunt upgraded Big Yellow Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of BYLOF remained flat at $$15.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

