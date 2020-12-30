BIKI (BIKI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $815,108.00

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One BIKI token can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIKI has a total market cap of $9.30 million and $815,108.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BIKI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00276657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.95 or 0.01965646 BTC.

BIKI Token Profile

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 510,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BIKI

BIKI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.